UAE backs India on removal of Article 370 in J&K, says reorganisation of states not unique incident

Lok Sabha adopted the resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained (Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government has got the backing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of its decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. The UAE has taken note of India’s decision on Jammu and Kashmir and on revoking provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The Gulf nation’s ambassador to India Ahmad Al Banna observed that the reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in the history of independent India and that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency.

“The reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in history of independent India and that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency. It is an internal matter as stipulated by the Indian Constitution,” the envoy said.

Further, the UAE hoped that the changes would improve social justice and security and confidence of the people in the local governance and will encourage further stability and peace.

The Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also decided to split the former state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha adopted the resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained. The bill to create two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House. The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the bills and said, “Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians. A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support.”