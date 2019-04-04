UAE awards PM Modi Zayed Medal, country’s highest civilian honour

PM Modi with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan (File Photo/PTI)

UAE Awards Zayed Medal to PM Modi: The United Arab Emirates has conferred Zayed Medal, country’s highest civilian honour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE president has decided to honour PM Modi for his role in boosting relationship between the two nations.

“We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” Mohamed Bin Zayed said in his tweet.

We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 4, 2019

PM Modi has visited UAE twice, in 2015 and 2018, in his 5-year tenure signing a number of deals with Gulf nation. Reports are that PM Modi is likely to visit UAE again later this month to inaugurate the Gulf country’s first Hindu temple. However, details of the visit are yet to be finalised.

The foundation stone of the temple in Abu Dhabi was laid by PM Modi himself during his previous visit in February 2018.

During his visit last year, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both the countries had inked five agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies a 10 per cent stake in offshore oil concession.

PM Modi had also delivered the keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai where India was the guest of honour last year.