Two youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala, CPI(M) blamed

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 9:12 AM

The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them.

kerala, youth congress, news, murder, killed, news, cpim, congressTwo youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala (File)

Two Youth Congress workers were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of Kasargod late Sunday night, a senior police official said. The incident took place at around 8 pm and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24), the official told PTI.

“Two youths have been killed. We have just confirmed the identity of the deceased. Further investigation is on,” police said. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M) and expressed his strong protest against the double murder. He will visit homes of the two deceased workers on Monday. “The CPI(M) is trying to destroy the Congress party using the party goons.

Read Also| JNPT development works will generate 1.25 lakh jobs, says Nitin Gadkari

The youth congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. No cases were there against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible,” Chennithala told media persons. He also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPI(M) as the Lok Sabha elections are near. However, CPI(M) district secretary M V Balakrishnan Master categorically denied any role of his party in the killings.

“We strongly condemn this murder. We are against murderous politics. We don’t have any role in this,” he told media persons. Sources said the workers were returning home after attending a local function on Sunday night and they were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death. The identity of the attackers was yet to the confirmed, police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Two youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala, CPI(M) blamed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition