Two years on, Delhi HC allows CBI to file closure report in missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed case

Najeeb had gone missing in October 2016 following an altercation with some ABVP students. (PTI)

Two years after JNU student Najeeb Ahmed went missing, the Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a closure report in the case. According to a media report, a bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel declined the plea of Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees to remove the CBI from the probe and constitute a Special Investigation Team to trace her missing son.

Najeeb had gone missing in October 2016 following an altercation with some ABVP students. While Delhi Police launched a probe initially, the case was transferred to the CBI in May 2017 following directions by the High Court.

Over one year after taking over the case, the CBI this year in May informed the court that no evidence was found to show any crime was committed against Najeeb. Later in July, the investigating agency again informed the Court that it wanted to submit a closure report in the missing case. Najeeb’s mother had opposed the move and filed a petition in the Court. However, almost a month later, the court on Monday disposed of the petition.

Reacting to the High Court’s move, Fatima Nafees told ANI: “It’s been two years. I had high hopes from Court but we didn’t move even an inch. The security agencies misguided the Court. We’ll go to the Supreme Court. All that is happening since the last two years is being done under the pressure by those sitting in power.”