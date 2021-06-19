Two years of 17th Lok Sabha: PM Modi praises LS Speaker; Om Birla says decision in democracy should be based on consensus, not majority

PM Modi also noted that the Lok Sabha speaker has placed special emphasis on giving opportunities to first time MPs.

The 17th Lok Sabha has completed two years today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Lok Sabha Speaker on the occasion. He said that Birla has taken a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy. “Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him!” said PM Modi in a tweet.

PM Modi also noted that the Lok Sabha speaker has placed special emphasis on giving opportunities to first time MPs. “It is worth noting that Shri @ombirlakota Ji has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and women MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House. He has also strengthened the various Committees, whose role in our democracy is vital,” said PM Modi.

Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2021

On the other hand, Speaker OM Birla said that he has tried to give sufficient time to every party in the house. “In democracy, our effort should be to respect the views of Opposition members. My attempt has been to give sufficient time to a party which has even a single member in the House. In a democracy, decisions should be taken based on a broad consensus and not just majority,” said Birla.

Birla said that he has received support from all members during the term that enabled the lower house to achieve historic success.

“Despite the differences among parties, the unity of the honourable MPs on the issues of national interest and public interest was reflected on various occasions, which increased the faith of the general public in democracy and increased the prestige of this supreme temple of democracy,” said Birla on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha speaker said the glorious journey of the 17th Lok Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of Parliament and will inspire future honourable members to do better work and set bigger goals for the welfare of the common man.