Two-year-old baby’s attempt at ‘brobdingnagian’ word ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ impresses Shashi Tharoor, have you tried it?

Tharoor is often dubbed as ‘Internet’s favourite English teacher’. In the past too, he has left netizens scratching their head with his bombastic words.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor pulled out another tongue-twisting, ‘brobdingnagian’ word from his ‘Tharoorian’ vocabulary which left netizens amused and impressed. He used this 29-letter long word, floccinaucinihilipilification, during the introduction of his book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’ on Thursday.

The event was about the book which is based on the Congress leader’s take on PM Narendra Modi and his government but it Twiterrati quickly turned it into a class on ‘Tharooraurus’. This almost unspeakable word gave netizens a field day. Joke, memes, and videos of people attempting to pronounce this word flooded social media.

But some cute toddlers have taken it to another level altogether as they attempted to pronounce the Tharoorian tongue-twister. Congress MP himself tweeted this cute video of a toddler trying to pronounce ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ and said that “doubt I could have done that at her age!”

Have a look at videos from other cute kids as they try to pronounce floccinauc… Whatever!

Dictonories are flipped and people make memes and satire on Tharoorian English. Shashi Tharoor had earlier used phrases and words like ‘exasperating farrago of distortions’, ‘rodomontade’ and ‘snollygoster’ and has left people searching for their meaning.

Have you tried pronouncing floccinaucinihilipilification yet?