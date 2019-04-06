Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Shopian

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire.

Two terrorists were killed in a brief gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said. The terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army from an orchard in Shopian, following which the soldiers retaliated, a police official said.

He said two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire. The identity and the affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, the official added.