Two suspected cases of Nipah virus reported from Karnataka

Two people suspected to be infected with the brain-damaging Nipah virus are under treatment in Karnataka, a health official said on Wednesday, after an outbreak of the rare virus in neighbouring Kerala state killed 10. Symptoms of the virus were seen in a 20-year old woman and a 75-year-old man in Karnataka’s port city of Mangalore after they travelled to Kerala and came into contact with infected patients there, Rajesh B.V., a district surveillance officer said by phone.

“They are not confirmed Nipah cases yet, so there is no need to panic … the situation is under control,” he said, adding that blood samples of the two people have been sent to Manipal Centre for Virus Research and results are awaited by Thursday.