Two PWD engineers suspended after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s orders

Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday suspended two engineers after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered action after noticing shoddy work in the desilting of drains. A senior engineer and a junior engineer have been suspended by the PWD, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters here.

Kejriwal on Monday found that drains reported to have been desilted were still choked and ordered action against concerned officers, saying no laxity will be tolerated on issues which concerned public health.

He conducted an inspection of the desilting of drains in three locations in Ambedkar Nagar area of south Delhi and found discrepancies in the official reports submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the actual situation on the ground.

“On paper, they (officers) said 100 per cent desilting work has been done, but it was all false. I have directed the PWD Secretary to suspend the responsible officer by evening,” he had said.