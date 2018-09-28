Two police constables in drukens state create ruckus at hotel; suspended

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

Two police constables have been suspended by the authorities at Jalna in central Maharashtra for allegedly creating ruckus in a drunken state. Additional Superintendent of Police Samadhan Pawar said that action was taken against constables Sandeep Rathod and Aatish Choudhary.

The two are accused of creating a scene at a hotel at Ghanswnagi on Thursday night after the hotel owner asked them to pay for the food and liquor they had ordered. They are also accused of manhandling the owner. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them, ASP Pawar said.