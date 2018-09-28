​​​
  3. Two police constables in drukens state create ruckus at hotel; suspended

The two are accused of creating a scene at a hotel at Ghanswnagi on Thursday night after the hotel owner asked them to pay for the food and liquor they had ordered.

By: | Published: September 28, 2018 8:27 PM
Maharashtra police, Maharashtra police constable suspended, drunken constables suspended, Maharashtra police news A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

Two police constables have been suspended by the authorities at Jalna in central Maharashtra for allegedly creating ruckus in a drunken state. Additional Superintendent of Police Samadhan Pawar said that action was taken against constables Sandeep Rathod and Aatish Choudhary.

