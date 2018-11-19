Two new judges take oath in Orissa High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month had recommended the repatriation of Justice Pujahari from Madras High Court to here.

Chief Justice K S Jhaveri of Orissa High Court on Monday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the High Court. With the inclusion of Justice Shatrughana Pujahari and Justice Akshaya Kumar Mishra, the number of judges in Orissa High Court went up to 14, including that of the chief justice. The Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month had recommended the repatriation of Justice Pujahari from Madras High Court to here.

Hailing from Orissa High Court, Justice Pujahari was transferred to the Madras High Court in November last year. Similarly, the Apex Court Collegium last week had also recommended the appointment of Mishra to the Orissa High Court.

Prior to his present appointment, Mishra, an OJS officer of 1988 batch, was serving as a Registrar of the high court.