Two more non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam, 11 civilians killed in October alone

In yet another targeted attack on civilians in Kashmir, terrorists opened fire upon non-local labourers in Kulgam district, killing two and leaving one injured. As many as 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in this month.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, two non-locals were killed and one injured. Police and security forces cordoned off the area,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The killings come a day after two non-locals – a street vendor and a carpenter – hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively, were short dead by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

Earlier this month, two teachers named Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of Srinagar’s famous pharmacy Makhan Lal Bindroo, and a ‘chaat’ vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar were among those killed by the terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday vowed to avenge every drop of blood of civilians killed by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers. Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union territory.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We’ll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians’ blood,” Sinha said in his monthly radio programme ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’.

The operation to flush out militants hiding in forests in the border district of Poonch in J&K has claimed the lives of nine Army personnel so far. While the bodies of riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh were recovered Friday, those of Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were found in the Nar Khas forests in Mendhar area Saturday evening.

The last time Poonch saw such heavy loss of Army personnel was in 2004 when militants ambushed a patrol at Kholeyanwali in Surankote area, killing four soldiers and leaving three injured.