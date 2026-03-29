Two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers flying the Indian flag have safely reached India after getting permission from Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, two more ships – BW Tyr and BW Elm – started their journey through the same route on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported citing officials.

With these latest movements, a total of six LPG tankers have either reached India or successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the West Asia conflict began, all after getting direct or indirect approval from Iran.

These movements are part of what officials describe as Iran’s careful “maritime diplomacy.” While Iran has restricted the Strait for countries it considers hostile, it is allowing selected nations like India, China, and Russia to pass through.

Details of the two LPG vessels

One of the ships, Jag Vasant, which is 230 metres long, reached Vadinar near Kandla port and anchored around 8 pm on Friday. The second ship, Pine Gas, which is chartered by Indian Oil Corporation, entered Indian waters the same night and is expected to reach Dhamra port in Odisha on April 2. Both vessels followed a route close to Iran’s coastline, as directed by Iranian authorities, to ensure safe passage.

Maharashtra plans shift from LPG to PNG

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that the government plans to gradually stop LPG cylinder supply in areas where piped natural gas (PNG) is already available. This change could happen within the next three months, especially in major metro cities, according to another HT report.

Speaking after a high-level meeting in New Delhi, Bhujbal said the aim is to move away from LPG cylinders and shift towards a safer and more efficient gas system through pipelines. The meeting included Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Prahlad Joshi, and focused on improving gas supply for homes and businesses.

Impact visible on small businesses in Delhi

The effects of the West Asia conflict are already visible on the ground. Outside Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate bus terminal, many food stalls that once served hot meals to travellers have disappeared. Rising cooking fuel prices have forced several small vendors to shut down and return home, as running their businesses has become too expensive, Bloomberg reported.

The conflict, along with restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz has quickly impacted many Asian economies. Several countries have seen long queues at petrol pumps, rising fuel prices, and even fuel hoarding. Some governments have introduced measures like shorter work weeks to reduce fuel use.

In India, industries are also feeling the pressure due to higher fuel costs and supply shortages, which could slow down economic growth. However, the biggest impact is being seen in LPG supply used for cooking. With only a few LPG shipments reaching the country this month, the supply is enough to meet demand for just a few days, raising concerns about a possible shortage.