Two more AK 47 rifles recovered in Bihar district Munger

Two AK 47 rifles were seized by police during a raid conducted here on Friday, taking the total number of the automatic weapon recovered from the district in the last fortnight to eight. According to Superintendent of Police, Munger, Babu Ram, the raids were conducted in Bardaha village under Mofussil police station area.

Asked about the recovery of any other arms and ammunition during the raid and the number of people arrested in this connection, he said details would be shared on Saturday as “some procedures were still on”.

Notably, the seizure comes close on the heels of seizure of six AK 47 rifles in two raids conducted in the recent past. On August 30, three AK 47 rifles were recovered from one Mohd Imran Alam in Jamalpur town.

Alam confessed to have obtained the automatic rifles from Jabalpur and on the basis of the information provided by him, police got in touch with the supplier – Purshottam of Jabalpur – and subsequently carried out a raid on September 07 when three more AK 47 rifles were seized.

Significantly, the seizure of rifles last week had taken place in the same Bardaha village from where a brother-sister duo – Shamsher and Rizwana Begum – were also arrested.