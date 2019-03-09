Two-month-old leopard cub gets separated from mother, here’s what happened next | WATCH VIDEO

By: | Updated: March 9, 2019 6:28 PM

Here's how a leopard cub was reunited with its mother in Pune's Ambegaon.

Leopard cub rescue, Pune, AmbegaonLeopard cub was reunited with its mother after hours of wait.

A tiny two-month-old leopard cub was accidentally separated from its mother in a sugarcane field in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district in Maharashtra earlier this week. Luckily, the cub was rescue in time.

After spotting the cub in the field, farmers informed forest officials immediately. The forest department forwarded the message to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Pune district.

A team soon reached the spot and took the cub in its possession. Doctors who examined the animal found it to be fit and healthy.

However, the rescue team was yet to locate the mother leopard. They then decided to reunite the family.

The cub was put inside a box and remote-controlled camera unit was set up to record the reunion. After a few hours, a leopard emerged from the forest nearby and approached the cub. The mother leopard then checked inside the box. She took the cub away after finding the young one all safe.

WATCH VIDEO:

