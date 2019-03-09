Two-month-old leopard cub gets separated from mother, here’s what happened next | WATCH VIDEO

Here's how a leopard cub was reunited with its mother in Pune's Ambegaon.
A tiny two-month-old leopard cub was accidentally separated from its mother in a sugarcane field in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district in Maharashtra earlier this week. Luckily, the cub was rescue in time.
After spotting the cub in the field, farmers informed forest officials immediately. The forest department forwarded the message to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Pune district.
A team soon reached the spot and took the cub in its possession. Doctors who examined the animal found it to be fit and healthy.
However, the rescue team was yet to locate the mother leopard. They then decided to reunite the family.
The cub was put inside a box and remote-controlled camera unit was set up to record the reunion. After a few hours, a leopard emerged from the forest nearby and approached the cub. The mother leopard then checked inside the box. She took the cub away after finding the young one all safe.
WATCH VIDEO:
The best thing you will watch today. 9 week old #leopard cub was found in a sugarcane farm. With active support of farmers and wildlife SOS it was rescued. The best part is when mother comes to take it back. @WildlifeSOS pic.twitter.com/53Ql10xQED
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 9, 2019
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.