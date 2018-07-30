Two men robbed of Rs 40 lakh on way to bank in Delhi

A police official said that around 12 noon, the two men, Tejpal Singh and Rajkumar Bhaseen, employees of Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Nangloi area of west Delhi, were taking the cash to deposit to State Bank of India (SBI), Wazirpur.

Two men were robbed of Rs 40 lakh here on Monday as they were on the way to a bank to deposit the cash belonging to their firm, police said.

A police official said that around 12 noon, the two men, Tejpal Singh and Rajkumar Bhaseen, employees of Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Nangloi area of west Delhi, were taking the cash to deposit to State Bank of India (SBI), Wazirpur.

“They were on the Wazirpur flyover when their I20 car was hit by a Swift Desire. The men travelling in it initially made it look like an accident.

“They got off the car to rob Singh and Bhaseen, who do the job of collection of cash for the firm, at gunpoint. When they couldn’t find the bag of cash, they fired one bullet at each of them and went away with the car,” the officer said, adding that they left the car somewhere on the way and fled with the cash.

The victims were taken to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and their condition is stable now, police said.