Two male, one woman cops suspended for misbehaving with inter-faith couple

Three police personnel, including a woman constable, were suspended Tuesday for allegedly misbehaving with an inter-faith couple in collusion with some VHP activists, said an official. The actions against cops were taken on the basis of a video footage, showing the police team misbehaving with the couple, said city Superintendent of Police Ran Vijay Singh.

The video that went viral, showed a Dial 100 police team asking objectionable, religion-related questions from the couple and making woman constable Priyanka beat up the Meerut Medical College woman student inside the police jeep. Singh identified the suspended police personnel as Head Constable Salek Chand and constables Neetu Singh and Priyanka.

The police had Sunday swung into action on a phone call from VHP activists that a woman student of the medical college had been seen going inside a hotel room with her boy friend of different faith. The police had apprehended the inter-faith couple on VHP activists’ complaint and had allegedly indulged in misbehaving with them and assaulting them. The couple were eventually released as both of them were adult and there was no complaint from any of their family members.