Two maids arrested in connection with theft at Congress leader P Chidambaram’s house

Two maids employed at former Union minister P Chidambaram's house here have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewels, a senior police official said today.

By: | Chennai | Published: July 10, 2018 9:53 PM
p chidambaram, tamil nadu, former union minister p chidambaram On Sunday, cash and jewels were reported stolen from the senior congress leader’s house

“The accused Vennila (45) and her sister Viji (49) who have been working in the former union minister’s house for over 15 years have been arrested,” the officer told PTI.

CCTV footage showed Vennila entering a room on the first floor of the house where cash and jewels were kept, he said.

As per the footage, the theft was committed by her, the officer said.

Later, she handed over the valuables to Viji, he added.

On Sunday, cash and jewels were reported stolen from the senior congress leader’s house here.

A senior police official had told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs one lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light
recently.

