Two leaves symbol: Supreme Court to hear EPS-OPS plea against TTV Dinakaran

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against TTV Dinakaran.

By: | Published: March 28, 2018 7:15 AM
TTV Dinakaran, Panneerselvam, Supreme Court, EPS-OPS, Two leaves symbol Dinakaran lost the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party name and the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam against TTV Dinakaran. Last year, after the death of Jayalalithaa there, erupted a political turmoil in the state. Following this, Dinakaran lost the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party name and the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the Palaniswami- Panneerselvam faction.

Dinakaran was also arrested for alleged bribery and then evicted from the party by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to patch-up with O. Panneerselvam, following a rift in the party that started after Jayalalithaa’s death. Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s longtime companion, and Dinakaran were last year expelled following the imprisonment of Sasikala in a corruption case.

The sidelined AIADMK leader, Dinakaran, who recently won the by-election in Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency — the seat represented by iconic leader Jayalalithaa — had also launched his party ‘Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam’ in Madurai on March 15.

