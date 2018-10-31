Two killed in shooting at Varanasi shopping mall, shooter on the run

As per local shop owners, a scuffle broke out at a garment shop in the mall during which the youth fired a few bullet rounds. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident, two people were shot dead and as many seriously injured after a youth opened fire at a shopping mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi today afternoon. The incident took place in a broad daylight at the JHV shopping mall in the city’s cantonment area. The accused managed to flee the area. The victims were taken to hospitals where two succumbed to their injuries. Two other persons were recuperating.

As per local shop owners, a scuffle broke out at a garment shop in the mall during which the youth fired a few bullet rounds.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a probe. While police was scanning the CCTV footages, a forensic team has reached the spot.

The incident has raised serious questions on the security effectiveness and how the gun and the bullets could make way into the mall. The matter gains significance as similar incidents have reported at the mall earlier as well.

More details awaited