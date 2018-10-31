Two killed in shooting at Varanasi shopping mall, shooter on the run

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 5:31 PM

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a probe. While police was scanning the CCTV footages, a forensic team has reached the spot.

As per local shop owners, a scuffle broke out at a garment shop in the mall during which the youth fired a few bullet rounds. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident, two people were shot dead and as many seriously injured after a youth opened fire at a shopping mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi today afternoon. The incident took place in a broad daylight at the JHV shopping mall in the city’s cantonment area. The accused managed to flee the area. The victims were taken to hospitals where two succumbed to their injuries. Two other persons were recuperating.

As per local shop owners, a scuffle broke out at a garment shop in the mall during which the youth fired a few bullet rounds.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a probe. While police was scanning the CCTV footages, a forensic team has reached the spot.

The incident has raised serious questions on the security effectiveness and how the gun and the bullets could make way into the mall. The matter gains significance as similar incidents have reported at the mall earlier as well.

More details awaited

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Two killed in shooting at Varanasi shopping mall, shooter on the run
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition