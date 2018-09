As many as 11 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4.20 pm about the blaze in the godown where CNG kits are kept, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Two persons were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out in a godown in Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday, an official said. As many as 11 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4.20 pm about the blaze in the godown where CNG kits are kept, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Two persons were killed in the fire while five were injured. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited, he added.

(More details are awaited.)