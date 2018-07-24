Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh members held in Greater Noida

The two arrested JMB members were identified as Musharraf aka Musa, and Rubel Ahmed, both Bangladeshi nationals, SSP Ajay Pal Sharma said. (Representative image: Reuters)

Two members of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from Greater Noida following a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad (ATS) and the West Bengal police, officials said. The two arrested JMB members were identified as Musharraf aka Musa, and Rubel Ahmed, both Bangladeshi nationals, SSP Ajay Pal Sharma said. The duo was arrested from Surajpur police station are in Greater Noida on the outskirts of the national capital. They are being interrogated by officials of the UP ATS and intelligence department, Sharma said.

According to sources in the police department, the two JMB members were planning to carry out a major terror strike in the National Capital Region (NCR). More revelations in this regard can be made only after interrogation, they said.

The intelligence department had received a tip-off that some JMB members were collecting funds in the NCR for their outfit, sources said. The JMB, founded in 1998 by Shaikh Abdur Rahman, was banned in 2005 for setting off about 500 bombs simultaneously all around Bangladesh.