Two injured as foot over bridge collapses in Navi Mumbai



Two people were injured after part of a footover bridge in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area collapsed on Thursday evening. The injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital.

This comes a month after a foot over bridge collapsed outside the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway in March killing six people and injuring several others. The FOB had been given “fit for use” certificate in an audit report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) just six months prior.