One IAF pilot dies after two Surya Kiran aircraft crash in Bengaluru during Aero Show rehearsal

Two IAF Surya Kiran aircraft crash in Bengaluru

One Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot succumbed to his injuries following the crash of two Surya Kiran aircraft after a mid-air collision at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

“One pilot has succumbed to injuries in the Surya Kiran jet crash; two others safe,” DGP Fire Services MN Reddi told PTI.

According to news reports, the two aircraft crashed after a mid-air collision during the rehearsal for the Aero India show which begins here tomorrow. The two pilots had ejected safely and were rushed for medical aid but one pilot succumbed to injuries.

Local police said that one civilian also suffered injuries in the incident. “The debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area,” police told ANI earlier.

Surya Kiran is an aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force which was set up in 1996 and are a part of the 52nd Squadron. The team has performed numerous demonstrations on different occasion.

One of the aircraft crashed outside the air base where the aero show rehearsals were underway.

