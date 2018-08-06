Two hurt in school blast in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda

The school in Shiva Village after blast (ANI)

A low-intensity blast occurred in a government school in Shiva Village of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. IE reported that the explosion took place around 9:15 in the morning, when the principal of the school Hoshiyar Singh, entered his office along with six other staffs of the school. The explosion has left the principal along with a school staff identified as Sharifa injured. Documents and furniture in the room also caught fire due to the explosion, which was later brought under control by the school staff. However, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

According to IE sources, senior police officers rushed to the spot after getting the information about the incident. The police have also registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. A team of forensic experts from Jammu will also be visiting the school to investigate and ascertain the reason behind the explosion. However, when FinancialExpress.com tried to reach Doda Police Station or SO Headquarters, they remained unavailable for the answer.

Hoshiyar Singh was taken to a district hospital at Doda after the blast, after which he was shifted to Narayana Super Speciality hospital near Katra where his condition has been declared as stable. Sharifa, the other victim reportedly sustained minor burn injuries.

