Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: August 29, 2018 9:35 AM
Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag, Hizbul Mujahideen, Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed, Muniward village, india Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants have been killed in the encounter. (ANI)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said. According to latest update by the police, two Hizbul Mujahideen militants have been killed in the encounter. An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there. An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.

