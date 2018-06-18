Two from UP die in Mumbai after being hit by train

The duo was crossing railway tracks on a two-wheeler. (PTI)

Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh died after being run over by an express train at Diva on the Central Raiwlay here today, the Railway Police said.

The duo was crossing railway tracks on a two-wheeler at a level crossing when they were knocked down by Sevagram Express shortly before noon, Inspector Smita Dhakne of the Thane Railway Police said.

The deceased were identified as Angre Sarabhit Chowdhary (25) and Ramcharan Chowdhary (30), both originally hailing from Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Dhakne said.

Ramcharan Chowdhary worked as a mason in Diva town, while Angre Chowdhary was his helper, the officer added.