Gurugram club owner’s brother, woman found dead, police suspect suffocation

Two people were found dead, and two others unconscious at the Knite Ryder club in the DLF Phase-3 area of Gurugram on Monday, police said, adding that it could be a case of asphyxiation, reported PTI.

The deceased man is identified as Sanjeev Joshi, the club owner’s brother, who was in the cabin of the club along with three women. One of the women is among those deceased. They had gathered at the club to celebrate a woman’s birthday around 2 AM on Monday.

The cabin where they sat had no ventilation. Due to cold, they had lit an angithi (a type of stove), said police.

Since Sanjeev was the brother of the Knite Ryder club’s owner Rajan Joshi, no one came to check in, and the club workers left for their homes. Later, on Monday around 5 PM, those working there went to the cabin and when they opened its door, the room was filled with smoke.

Club owner Rajan was informed, and all were rushed to the hospital, where Sanjeev Joshi and the woman were declared brought dead, while the other two women were said to be critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij said that prima facie it appears that the death was caused due to suffocation, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A probe is underway, he added.