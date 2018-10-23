Two DTC employees on bike crushed to death as speeding bus triggers eight-vehicle pile-up

DTC accident, DTC conductor died, DTC employees, bus accident, delhi bus accident.

In a tragic accident, two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductors travelling on a motorcycle were crushed to death in the national capital’s Vivek Vihar area on Monday. The incident happened at Ramprastha traffic signal when a fast speeding bus rammed into a school bus which further hit a UP Roadways bus. Two auto-rickshaws and two bikes also got crushed between the buses.

The Hindustan Times reported that both the DTC conductors —Satish Kumar and Rupender Kumar— were not on duty and were returning home at the time of the accident. A total of eight vehicles were piled up in the accident leaving four people crushed.

Police informed that the injured people were rushed to a hospital but two were declared brought dead and two were admitted. Deputy commissioner of police Shahdara Meghna Yadav while speaking to the daily said that the driver of the chartered bus fled from the spot after the accident.

The police have registered a case against the driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The officials are making all efforts to trace the driver of the fast-speeding bus. DCP Yadav told the HT that the police were looking at the CCTV footages of the accident to establish the sequence of events.