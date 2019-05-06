Two drug peddlers held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Jammu | Published: May 6, 2019 6:02:33 AM

drugs in jammu, drug peddlers in Jammu, Kashmir, Kathua, kathua drugs, drugs in india, narcotics(Representational photo/IE)

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested Sunday and a total of 275 kg poppy straw and over Rs 3.22 lakh in cash were recovered in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Tariq and Mokam Din, both residents of Kathua, were arrested after 55 kg poppy straw was recovered from their private car during checking at Rajbagh along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police official said.

On the disclosure of the duo, the official said a raid was conducted at the shared accommodation of Sumit alias Meeta and his brother Mukesh Kumar alias Rinku which led to the recovery of 220 kg poppy straw and Rs 3,22,260 in cash.

However, no one was arrested during the raid, he said.

Two separate FIRs were registered in connection with the arrest and the recovery and further investigation is on, the official said.

