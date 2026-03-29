A tragic incident took place in a residential colony in Assam’s Jorhat district, leaving two people dead and several others injured on Saturday just ahead of the Assembly Elections. The blast caused panic among residents in the area. According to initial reports, a man named Noor Mohammad died on the spot. The explosion was extremely powerful, and his body was badly mutilated, showing how intense the blast was, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Two children were also seriously injured in the incident – an eight-year-old boy, Mohammad Iqbal, and a 12-year-old girl, Sehnaj Begum. Both were taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for emergency treatment. However, the boy’s condition worsened, and he died during treatment. The girl is still in critical condition and is fighting for her life, the report mentioned.

Woman suffers minor injuries, police begin probe

A woman, Noorjahan Begum, also suffered minor injuries in the explosion. Police reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation.

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According to Jorhat SSP Subrajyoti Bora, the authorities first thought it was a cylinder blast, but this was later ruled out after they inspected the site. Based on statements from local residents, Noor Mohammad used to collect scrap materials and was likely trying to dismantle some items at the time of the explosion.

Cause still unknown, fear grips area

“I initially received the information over the phone that there was a cylinder blast. But afterwards, we’ve come to know that although the initial information was a cylinder blast, it probably was not a cylinder blast at all. So after visiting the site, we have visualised that there was a small crater type of a thing just below the location where the blast has taken place and from the statements of the local people, we have come to know that this expired person, Noor Muhammad, he used to work as a worker of a scrap-dump yard and he used to collect various types of materials,” ANI quoted Bora as saying.

The exact cause of the explosion is still not known. Authorities are looking into all possible reasons to find out what led to the blast. The incident has created fear and tension in the area, with local residents worried about their safety.