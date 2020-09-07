Two dead in building collapse in Tamil Nadu, five rescued

Those rescued include a six-year old child, they added. (Representative image)

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday.

The single-storey building on Chetti Street suddenly came down at around 10.30 pm on Sunday trapping eight people, including two in the ground floor, they said.

Police and Fire service personnel toiled hard to clear the debris and managed to rescue five people. While a woman and a man died under the impact of the collapse, a search is on for one person, police said.

Those rescued include a six-year old child, they added.

District Collector K Rajamani and police Commissioner Sumit Saran monitored the operations. The city experienced heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Sunday.