Two dead after landslide hits truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

By: | Updated: March 23, 2019 10:24 AM

The truck was on its way from Thathri to Gandoh and the accident occurred at Piykul Kara, 37 km from here, Friday night, a police official said.

The truck was on its way from Thathri to Gandoh and the accident occurred at Piykul Kara, 37 km from here, Friday night, a police official said. (Representational image: PTI)

Two persons were killed when their truck was hit by a landslide in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday. The truck was on its way from Thathri to Gandoh and the accident occurred at Piykul Kara, 37 km from here, Friday night, a police official said.

He said the landslide hit the vehicle, burying alive two of its occupants – driver Shahzad Hussain (27) of Bhadarwah and conductor Arif Hussain (22) of Kishtwar district. While the driver’s body was retrieved from the spot around 3 am, the other body was recovered around 7 am, the official said, adding that both the bodies were shifted to a trauma centre Thathri for completion of formalities.

