Two dead, 26 injured after joyride comes crashing down at Ahmedabad adventure park

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2019 10:31:56 PM

The mishap occurred in the evening when a pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground.

gujarat, ahmedabad, Kankaria accident, Kankaria ride accident, Kankaria news, Kankaria lake, Kankaria lake accident, Kankaria accident today, Kankaria ride accident today, ride accident video (Image source: ANI)

At least two people were killed and 26 others injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria broke on Sunday. While the injured were rushed to the hospital nearby, it remains unclear as to what caused the ride to come crashing down. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra told journalists that a probe is being conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to ascertain the cause.

“Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijay Nehra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The mishap occurred in the evening when a pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground. MF Dastoor, chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that a pipe in the main shaft of the ride was responsible for the mishap. Dastoor said that the FSL probe would ascertain how the pipe broke. As per reports, at least a dozen of the injured are critical.


(A Twitter user shared the shocking moment when the ride broke.)

This is not the first time that such an accident has occured. Last month, about 40 people were stuck in a Ferris wheel at a fair near the Sabarmati Riverfront at midnight and Ahmedabad Fire Brigade used a snorkel for rescuing the people which included around 14 children and eight women. A technical glitch was reportedly the cause. It was reported that the fire brigade received a call from a person stuck in mid-air in the topmost cabin of the Ferris wheel.

READ ALSO | Two dead, 23 others injured after building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

In another mishap, two people, including an army jawan, were killed after a building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. A total of 23 people have been rescued so far by the NDRF, and at least 14 persons are feared trapped under the debris. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the local administration is also present at the spot and a probe will be initiated soon.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Two dead, 26 injured after joyride comes crashing down at Ahmedabad adventure park
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop