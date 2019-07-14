Two dead, 26 injured after joyride comes crashing down at Ahmedabad adventure park

(Image source: ANI)

At least two people were killed and 26 others injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Ahmedabad’s Kankaria broke on Sunday. While the injured were rushed to the hospital nearby, it remains unclear as to what caused the ride to come crashing down. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra told journalists that a probe is being conducted by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to ascertain the cause.

“Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vijay Nehra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The mishap occurred in the evening when a pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground. MF Dastoor, chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said that a pipe in the main shaft of the ride was responsible for the mishap. Dastoor said that the FSL probe would ascertain how the pipe broke. As per reports, at least a dozen of the injured are critical.

sad & shocking sunday of ahmedabad where joyride became death ride for happy & joyful citizens. ???? Joyride broke down at kankaria!!

3 died & more than 25 people are injured.

All joyrides are suspended for checking till next order for safety reasons.#kankariya #gujarat pic.twitter.com/zbdz7Zpe2u — RJ Riya (@RJRIYA) July 14, 2019



(A Twitter user shared the shocking moment when the ride broke.)

Ahmedabad: 2 people died&26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke this afternoon. Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation says,”Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter.Proper treatment is being given to injured.” #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YmV1qS9w2F — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

This is not the first time that such an accident has occured. Last month, about 40 people were stuck in a Ferris wheel at a fair near the Sabarmati Riverfront at midnight and Ahmedabad Fire Brigade used a snorkel for rescuing the people which included around 14 children and eight women. A technical glitch was reportedly the cause. It was reported that the fire brigade received a call from a person stuck in mid-air in the topmost cabin of the Ferris wheel.

READ ALSO | Two dead, 23 others injured after building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

In another mishap, two people, including an army jawan, were killed after a building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. A total of 23 people have been rescued so far by the NDRF, and at least 14 persons are feared trapped under the debris. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the local administration is also present at the spot and a probe will be initiated soon.