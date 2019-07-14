Two dead, 23 others injured after building collapse in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

Published: July 14, 2019 9:33:16 PM

The rescued people sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

At least two people, including an Army man, were killed and 23 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district Sunday, a district official said. The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, he said. An Army man and a civilian were killed in the incident, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) K C Chaman said. Chaman, who is on the spot, told PTI that 37 people were trapped, and till now 23 people have been rescued and two bodies pulled out of the debris.

The rescued people sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Twelve others are still trapped under the debris, the official said. Eighteen Army personnel are among the injured, he added.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police are jointly carrying out the rescue operation, the official said, adding that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been called from Panchkula in Haryana. The Army personnel and their family members had reportedly stopped for lunch at the restaurant.

