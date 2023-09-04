Two dead, 10 injured in building collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in the Fatehpur area of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3.15 am. At least 3 people are still believed to be trapped under the building’s debris, police said, as reported by PTI.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently attempting to rescue the people who are trapped beneath the rubble, according to the police.

12 people were saved during the early efforts and taken to the Barabanki district hospital. According to authorities, two of them passed away while receiving treatment, and eight others were sent to Lucknow’s King George Medical University for better care. Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28), died in the event.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that police, a rescue squad, a fire brigade, and a team of state disaster responders arrived at the scene quickly after receiving information about the building collapse.

#WATCH | UP: "Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki…We have rescued 12 people…we have got information that 3-4 people are likely still trapped under the debris. SDRF team is also at the spot, NDRF will arrive soon…among… pic.twitter.com/76lhQUJoIR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 4, 2023

“The rescue team immediately started the rescue operations and 12 people were pulled out of the debris. They were seriously injured in the collapse,” the SP said.

