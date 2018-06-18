Two Chinese nationals arrested in Bihar for liquor consumption

Two Chinese nationals were arrested here for violating the liquor prohibition imposed by the Bihar government over two years ago, police said on Monday (Representative photo: IE)

Two Chinese nationals were arrested here for violating the liquor prohibition imposed by the Bihar government over two years ago, police said on Monday. The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse here on Sunday night. “The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.

The two nationals were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo. The guesthouse, where they were staying was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles (DS) Private Limited.

More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.