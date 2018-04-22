Two Chinese die on board a ship due to gas leakage near Gujarat port

Two Chinese nationals died while another one was seriously taken ill today apparently due to leakage of gas on board a cargo ship near Rozi Port in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, police said.

Two Chinese nationals died while another one was seriously taken ill today apparently due to leakage of gas on board a cargo ship near Rozi Port in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, police said. The incident occurred on board a bulk carrier, “Feng Hui Ha” from Hong Kong, which was sailing to a Gujarat port from Singapore, a police official said. “Prima facie, the two Chinese died due to gas leakage on the ship,” said SP, Jamnagar, Pradip Sejul.

He said three persons from the carrier passed out due to the gas leakage and were subsequently brought to the Jamnagar coast by their colleagues in a tug. “The trio were then taken to Jamnagar civil hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead while the third person is undergoing treatment. We are investigating the incident. The ship is still in sea,” he said.

Another police official from Jamnagar civil hospital said the deceased are identified as Zhang Baohai (55) and Dong Kui (32), and the sick person as Sun Yingdong. The vessel, which had set sails from Singapore, was shipping coal to Navlakhi Port near Morbi for Jamnagar-based Scorpio Shipping Company, he said.