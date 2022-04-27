Two children among 11 electrocuted during chariot procession in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur

As many as 11 people, including two children, were electrocuted on Wednesday during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line.

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli said that around 15 others suffered burn injuries during the incident. Three persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.