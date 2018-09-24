Two BJP ministers dropped from Manohar Parrikar Cabinet in Goa: Report

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s office today informed that two ministers have been dropped from the Cabinet on account of their illness, news agency PTI reported. They two ministers are Francis D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar. Both are ministers from the BJP quota.

While D’Souza was heading the Urban Development department, Madkaikar was heading the Power department. Both are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals. D’Souza is currently admitted at a hospital in the US. Madkaikar is admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he is undergoing treatment for brain stroke.

An official in the CMO said that two BJP leaders Nilesh Cabral and Milind Naik will be inducted into the Cabinet. They will be sworn in as ministers today evening by the Governor. Naik had headed the Power department in the previous BJP government led by Laxmikant Parsekar.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah has said that Parrikar will continue to serve as the CM of the coastal state. His remark comes amidst rising speculation that the BJP was mulling to replace Parrikar who has been keeping unwell for the last few months. Parrikar is currently admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to a pancreatic ailment.