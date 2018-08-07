Two arrested for duping job seekers with fake promises of jobs in railways

The accused – Ajeet Singh (30) and Vimal Kumar (29) – were arrested near Food Corporation of India (FCI) building on Sansad Marg yesterday, they added. (Representative image: IE)

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in railways, police said today. The accused – Ajeet Singh (30) and Vimal Kumar (29) – were arrested near Food Corporation of India (FCI) building on Sansad Marg yesterday, they added. The arrests were made after the police received complaints that Singh lured innocent people with placement in railways under “ministry quota”.

He gave fake appointment letters in lieu of money, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said. On a tip-off, police arrested both the accused and recovered fake appointment letters of railways and FCI from their possession. A pendrive having formats of appointment letters was also recovered.

During interrogation, they revealed having agents in Kolkata and north India. The agents used to lure innocent job seekers. Singh would take interviews of the candidates near government offices and then extort money from them, the police said. Singh, a resident of Gwalior, came to Delhi in search of a government job in 2012, but could not get one, they said.

During this period, he came in contact with some people involved in running a fake government job racket and started working with them. In 2017, he was arrested in Vivek Vihar area, but later came out on bail in December, they said.