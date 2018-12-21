Two Army officers killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 8:03 PM

Two Army officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday, an official said.

One junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in the firing and another succumbed to injuries later at a medical facility, the Army official said.

Two Army officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday, an official said. There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector at 11.55 am. One junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in the firing and another succumbed to injuries later at a medical facility, the Army official said.
He said the Indian Army responded to the ceasefire violation effectively.

(More details are awaited.)

