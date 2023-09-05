scorecardresearch
Twitter’s top gainers list OUT! This Indian account beat PM Modi, CM Yogi in getting most followers in 30 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on number 30 in this list.

Written by Breaking News Desk
PM Modi is on the number 10 spot in this global list with an increase of 632,444 followers. He is followed by India’s star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli with gain of 474,011 followers. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath have featured in a new list of top gainers on X (formerly Twitter). But one Indian account that has beaten the popular Indian leaders is ISRO. The X handle of India’s premier space agency gained more followers than any other desi account in the last 30 days.

As per the data posted by ‘The Global Index’, as many as nine Indian X handles feature in the list of top gainers, which has over 200 names. ISRO gained 1,166,140 followers in the last one month. PM Modi is on the number 10 spot in this global list with an increase of 632,444 followers. He is followed by India’s star cricketer and former skipper Virat Kohli (474,011). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on number 30 in this list.

CM Yogi gained 267,419 X followers in the last 30 days. The UP Chief Minister has set new records of popularity on the social media platform. In June, an ANI report had said that Yogi became the first CM to reach the 25 million milestone on X. CM Yogi is second only to PM Modi as an Indian politician on the top gainers list. Rahul Gandhi is the only Opposition Indian leader featuring this list. He gained 182,840 followers in 30 days.

Apart from these leaders, Union Home minister Amit Shah, cricket body BCCI, industry legend ratan Tata and ruling BJP’s official X handles also feature in the list. X boss Elon Musk tops the list. The billionaire gained 3,739,109 followers in just 30 days. The list is dominated by the American Twitter accounts. Other US accounts in the list include POTUS, Taylor Swift, Tesla, NASA, Donald Trump among others.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 16:41 IST

