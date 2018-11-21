Twitter row: Congress’ Manish Tewari says anti-Brahminism reality of Indian politics, Brahmins new Jews of India

Senior Congress leader former Union minister Manish Tewari waded into the controversy over a phptograph of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holding an “anti-Brahmin” poster. Twitter is at the centre of a controversy over Dorsey’s picture with a poster that reads ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. In a twitter post, Tewari said that anti-Brahminism is the reality of Indian politics that got highlighted after BP Mandal Commission’s report that recommended reservation for backward classes.

“Why blame Jack Dorsey. Anti-brahminism is the reality of Indian politics. Got accentuated in the North post Mandalisation of Indian politics. We are the new Jews of India and we should just learn to live with it ,” his tweet reads.

Tewari’s comaprison of Brahmins with Jews drew immediate criticism on Twitter, with some seeing his remarks as an endorsement of Dorsey’s actions. Tewari had to issue a quick clarification stating that he never backed anti-Brahminism. He said that his remark was misunderstood and that anti-Brahminism is wrong and what Jack did was totally uncalled for.

Stating that the Twitter CEO should apologise, Tewari said in another tweet: “You missed the irony in the tweet completely so did everyone else. Of course, anti-Brahminism is wrong as much as being anti any other comm. What Twitter CEO did was totally uncalled for.”

Tewari also tagged former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai in his clarification tweets.

“All that I was flagging was a harmful strain in our ethos which seems to be growing. The thought behind that tweet was to deprecate the Twitter CEO ‘s action of holding that placard not support it. I unequivocally condemn his action,” he added, responding to former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai who was among those who took objection to Tewari’s tweet.

Jack Dorsey is in the eye of a storm for the photo he shared during a round-table with women journalists. The poster went viral on social media within minutes and irked many in India. People took to Twitter to troll him for hate mongering against the Brahmin community. Twitter later issued an apology. “I am very sorry for this. It’s not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us – we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India,” Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has taken note of the situation and strong action will be taken. “We are in talks with Twitter. A strong action will be initiated. We have spoken to the CEO also in the case,” he said.