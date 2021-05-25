Twitter offices raided: Opposition attacks Modi government; Congress alleges conspiracy

Congress said that the dictatorial government is resorting to conspiracies, frightened by the power of social media.

The Delhi Police visiting Twitter carrying out searches in Delhi and Gurugram has attracted sharp criticism for the government by the opposition parties. The Congress alleged conspiracy, the CPI-M said that the priority of the government at this time should be healthcare, medicine and vaccines.

Notably, Delhi police teams yesterday descended on Twitter’s offices in Delhi and Gurugram while Delhi Police’s Special Cell sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about an alleged ‘COVID toolkit’. The police asked Twitter to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as ‘manipulated media’. Delhi Police said that the teams went to the Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter as a part of a routine process.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Cowardly raid on @Twitter unleashed by Delhi Police exposes lameduck attempts to hide the fraudulent toolkit by BJP leaders.”

Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet with a #Toolkit saying that ‘truth remains unafraid’.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “Manipulated Toolkit : When truth is bitter, rein in Twitter. Attack when you can’t defend !”

Gaurav Pandhi, National Coordinator of Congress Digital Communications & Social Media team, poked fun by saying that Delhi Police is looking for the person who applied the ‘Manipulated’ tag on tweets of BJP leaders.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the move as a reverse gear investigation. In a TV interview, she said that it’s an attempt by the government to intimidate Twitter. “This is hilarious @DelhiPolice, in a reverse gear investigation, instead of raiding the political party office that was caught faking documents, it has chosen to raid Twitter offices seeking proof. Who should be credited for this move? Home Minister or Lt. Governor?” she asked.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the raid on the Twitter office was for ‘petty & partisan political purposes’. “Priority of these times is to focus on providing healthcare, medicines & vaccines. Union Home Minister instead unleashes Delhi Police on a social media platform to intimidate it for petty & partisan political purposes. Inhuman. Shameful.” he said in a tweet.

Former AAP member and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that India is fast becoming Alice’s wonderland. “This is the theatre of the absurd! First the BJP fabricates a ‘Toolkit’ in Congress name. Then when twitter flags it as manipulated, they get the Special Police to raid Twitter. India is fast becoming Alice’s wonderland!” he said in a tweet.

Reacting to the Delhi Police investigation at Twitter India offices, BJP’s national in-charge of social media Priti Gandhi said that the law of the land will reign supreme.