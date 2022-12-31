Twitter navigation update to soon let users swipe between tweets, topics, and trends: Elon Musk

In a new Tweet, Elon Musk announced a new Twitter feature that will arrive in January. Twitter will allow users to swipe and switch between different views that will contain followed and recommended trends, tweets and topics. It was first hinted by Musk earlier this month. The microblogging platform already allows users to swap between a chronological timeline that shows tweets in a particular order.

As of now, the home timeline displays recommended tweets and upon tapping on the stars icon that is present in the upper right corner of the screen the latest tweets appear in order. Musk said “main timeline should allow for an easy sideways swipe between top, latest, trending and topics that you follow.” This new feature will add extra views and make access to posts on Twitter easier and faster than before which is one of the many things that Musk is working on.

Although a lot of things are still unclear about this upcoming feature, with the introduction of this feature Twitter will look a lot like other social media platforms. The very base of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook is that they offer their users the opportunity to slide and swipe through posts.

Ever since Musk gained acquisition of the microblogging platform back in October with his $44 billion deal, a lot of what was unseen before has been on the platform. Recently, Musk ran a poll to let the audience decide if he should step down from the position of Twitter’s CEO to which most of the replies were yes. He then said he will leave the position as soon as a person is found to replace him. But it seems like he still has a lot of things to work on before he steps down from his position in the company.

