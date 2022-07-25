Twitter flags AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s video targeting PM Modi using edited clip

Twitter has flagged a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in which posted a misleading post involving former President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to claim that the PM had insulted the outgoing President.

The AAP leader had posted a video that showed Modi looking at the cameras while Kovind appeared to be trying to greet him. In the original video which is longer in duration, PM Modi is seen greeting Kovind back. Soon after the tweet went viral, Twitter called out the post for being “presented out of context.” The incident cited in the post was from an event at the Central Hall in Parliament held to bid farewell to outgoing President Kovind.

Hitting out at Sanjay Singh, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while comparing the original video from the Parliament with what was beingnshared online to show the PM in bad light, pointed out that the PM was seen returning President Kovind’s greetings, in contrast to what Singh had shared.

“Sanjay Singh tweeted today in which he said that the outgoing president was insulted. There could not be anything more unfortunate than this. He posted an edited clip and levels allegations against the Prime Minister at such an event on which there should not be any politics. The edited clip was shared. The Prime Minister had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the full video. There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President. Still, such an allegation was levelled. What was the intention?” asked Poonawalla, while adding, “Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. They have come down to insulting the Prime Minister. They have hijacked Delhi.”

In his farewell speech, Kovind thanked PM Modi for visiting his village earlier this year, while asking the youth to stay connected to their roots.

“This year, the prime minister also honoured my village Paraunkh with his visit. This connection with our roots has been the essence of India. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers,” the former President said.