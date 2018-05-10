Twitter bio of student who reached out to Sushma Swaraj read ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’: Here is minister’s stinging reply

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not one to turn down requests for help from Indians around the globe. when a student from Kashmir reached out to her for help on her Twitter account, one wouldn’t ideally expect anything otherwise.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not one to turn down requests for help from Indians around the globe. From genuine issues being faced by the Indian diaspora abroad to trivial requests for refrigerator and scooter repairs, the Indian External Affairs minister has handled everything with poise. So, when a student from Kashmir reached out to her for help on her Twitter acount, one wouldn’t ideally expect anything otherwise.

However, the stinging reply that the Kashmiri student received was something that few would have accepted. The tweet has now gone viral and for the right reasons. Sheikh Ateeq, who tweets from @SAteEQ019, had asked for help from the Philippines. He requested Sushma Swaraj to help him with getting a new passport, and he needed to go home for a “medical check-up”.

“I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as I literally need to go home for medical checkup (sic),” Ateeq had tweeted.

But, he got a lesson in Geography from the External Affairs Minister as his profile said he was from ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’. Swaraj said that she would have surely helped him if he was from Jammu & Kashmir. “If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that. @indembmanila,” tweeted Swaraj.

If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that. @indembmanila https://t.co/Srzo7tfMSx — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

Soon after, Ateeq corrected the location on his Twitter bio to “Jammu &kashmir/ manila”. And then, Sushma Swaraj acknowledged the correction and asked the Indian Embassy in Manila to look after the case. “I am happy you have corrected the profile. Jaideep – He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him,” the minister tweeted.

1. @SAteEQ019 – I am happy you have corrected the profile. 2. Jaideep – He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him. @indembmanila https://t.co/rArqxIQoN3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

Ateeq had earlier asked Swaraj for help on April 5 on Twitter. “Dear ma’am @SushmaSwaraj I greatly need your help. Is there anything u can do to rush the process of my passport as it is damaged. I need to get back to my home, India. My health is deteriorating and I cannot shoulder the expenses anymore as I’m student (sic),” he said in his earlier tweet.

Ateeq has now deleted his Twitter profile. Sushma Swaraj’s tweets have been shared over 5,000 times and have been liked by nearly 10,000 people. Sushma Swaraj has been in news as the External Affairs Minister for her epic replies on Twitter. Swaraj has won many hearts with her helpful approach towards Indian living abroad.