Twist in senior UP lawmaker’s son’s death, police arrests mother of Abhijeet Yadav – here’s what is known so far

Abhijeet’s body was found under mysterious circumstances at the official residence of Ramesh Yadav in Darul Shafa.

The shocking death case of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav’s son Abhijeet Yadav took a new turn on Monday. To many people’s surprise, the police arrested Abhijeet’s mother, Meera Yadav, in the case after the postmortem report confirmed death by strangulation. Interestingly, the police told reporters that the family members had tried to cremate Abhijeet’s body but it was stopped due to their timely intervention. Speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, ASP Sarvesh Kumar said that the body had marks on the neck.

The 22-year-old youth’s body was found under mysterious circumstances at the official residence of Ramesh Yadav in Darul Shafa. The police claimed that Meera had confessed to her crime. She later insisted that her son had committed suicide and that she was being framed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death and prayed for the departed.

Meera, in her interaction with family members and neighbours, had said that her son had come back drunk late on Saturday. She had also claimed Abhijeet was restless through the night and she had applied soothing balm on his chest when he complained of pain in his left arm.

She told neighbours that he never woke up after going into sleep.

IANS reports that Mera, who is the second wife of Ramesh Yadav, kept changing her accounts of the tragedy. Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police, said Meera also told the police that her drunk son misbehaved with her.