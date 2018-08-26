Twist in BRD Hospital tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath claims no oxygen shortage, blames internal politics for 60 infant deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big statement in the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

Twist in BRD Hospital tragedy: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big statement in the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy. The BJP leader said that internal politics is to be blamed for the BRD Medical College and Hospital’s controversy in which 60 infants died last year. He added that the BRD Hospital tragedy has been blown out of proportion due to internal politics and not a single child died due to lack of oxygen supply.

According to a CNN News 18 report, Yogi Adityanath said that at first, he thought that the BRD deaths was a regular news story, but as soon as he found that the number of deaths had reached from 13 to 59, he immediately asked the Medical Education Minister, Director General Health and the Health Minister and to reach the spot and report to him. He, however, added that the next day when he reached the hospital, he came to know that there was no shortage of oxygen.

The UP CM added that he later came to know that death figures were a result of the internal politics of the medical college. It was such a sad situation that we had to counsel the doctors to deal with the issue. I asked them to focus on the root cause of encephalitis and educate people about government schemes to fight dirty and unhealthy surroundings,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by CNN News 18. In August 2017, Yogi Adityanath had refrained from taking responsibility for the tragedy and held sanitation issues and open defecation as responsible factors for death.

Earlier, BRD Medical College Hospital Principal Dr Ganesh Kumar had said that they send the data of deaths due to encephalitis to the Chief Medical Officer as per orders from the Principal Health Secretary and are not authorised to issue any death figures at their end.